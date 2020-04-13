|
|
Henri George Larochelle "Ti-Noir", passed away peacefully at the age of 85, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday April 8, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital. He was a gentle, loving and wonderful man. Henri and his beloved wife Huguette (nee Lachapelle) were blessed to have enjoyed 57 loving years together. He was a devoted and proud father to Richard (Carla) and Luc (Chantal), and a cherished Pépère of Holly, Candice, Victoria, Kyle and Harrison. Henri came into the world along with his twin brother "Ti-Blanc" on February 24, 1935 into a large family of 12 children in Saint-Édouard-de-Fabre, Quebec. He moved to Burlington, Ontario after marrying the love of his life and was dedicated to raising and providing for his family. He was a long-time parishioner of La Paroisse de Saint-Philippe and a long-standing member of the Chevaliers de Colomb (Knights of Columbus). Henri was a beautiful, kind-hearted man and we will miss him dearly. God has you in His keeping; We have you in our hearts. Nous vous aimerons toujours. With thanks to all the healthcare workers who cared for Henri, we also extend our utmost gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses who made it possible for the family to be with Henri in his final hours. A private family visitation is being held immediately with cremation to follow. When physical distancing restrictions have been rescinded, a memorial celebration of life will take place. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Eglise Saint-Philippe, 472 Locust St., Burlington, On L7S1V1 (905) 632-1802 are appreciated by the family.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 13, 2020