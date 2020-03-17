Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Henricus Kuypers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henricus Johannes "Henk" Kuypers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henricus Johannes "Henk" Kuypers Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Oakville, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 87th year. Henk is forever reunited with his wife Juliana and son Frank. Devoted father of Henk (Jen), Rob (Lily), Ben (Helen) and Marielle (Stuart Toner) and father-in-law of Lidia. Proud Opa to Danielle (Russ), Michelle, Jessica (Patrick), Genia, Jackelyn, Eric, Corey, Holly, Owen, Daniel and Joel. Loving great-opa to Vanessa and Evan. Dear brother of Ria and Tony Degrunt and uncle to Steve (Christina) and the late Robert Degrunt. Henk was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company, Oakville where he worked for over 25 years. He will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends in Canada and Holland. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line & Dundas St. E) on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Prayers at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. Friday. A celebration of Henk's life will be held at St. Michael's Parish, 181 Sewell Drive, Oakville at a later date. Please visit www.glenoaks.ca for updates. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henricus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -