Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, Oakville, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 87th year. Henk is forever reunited with his wife Juliana and son Frank. Devoted father of Henk (Jen), Rob (Lily), Ben (Helen) and Marielle (Stuart Toner) and father-in-law of Lidia. Proud Opa to Danielle (Russ), Michelle, Jessica (Patrick), Genia, Jackelyn, Eric, Corey, Holly, Owen, Daniel and Joel. Loving great-opa to Vanessa and Evan. Dear brother of Ria and Tony Degrunt and uncle to Steve (Christina) and the late Robert Degrunt. Henk was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company, Oakville where he worked for over 25 years. He will be fondly remembered by all his family and friends in Canada and Holland. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line & Dundas St. E) on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Prayers at the funeral home at 5:00 p.m. Friday. A celebration of Henk's life will be held at St. Michael's Parish, 181 Sewell Drive, Oakville at a later date. Please visit www.glenoaks.ca for updates. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 17, 2020