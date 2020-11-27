It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Henry Arthur Worth at the age of 91 on November 19, 2020 in Burlington, Ontario. Henry was born in Guysborough, Nova Scotia on December 23, 1928 to Patrick and Mary Alice (Pelley). Here he met his surviving wife of 66 years, Irene Elizabeth Worth. He worked most of his life at Ford Motor Company and retired in January 1985. He appreciated what meant the most to him which was his family: 4 sons, Ernie (predeceased)(Lois), Patrick (predeceased) Rick (Joelle) and Jeff. 5 daughters, Darlene, Dale (Dave), Donna (Paul), Denise (Dean) and Deadra (Graeme). Beloved grandfather to Rachel, April, Christopher, Kylie, Jeffrey, Amanda, Chelsey, Dylan, Cassidy, Noah, Jack, Emily, Alex, Sam, Lyndsay, Kira, Tucker and Hudson. Great-Grandfather to Emma, Evan, Naomi and Elle. Henry enjoyed the simple life with family and close friends camping, fishing, card games, dances, bingo and especially horseshoes. He was a man of great integrity and wisdom. He held the truth in high standard and when he spoke, everyone listened. He loved to play with his children and later, his grandchildren. He would never tire of causing chaos with all his fun and games. We will never stop missing him and we are all better people for having had this great man in our lives. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many. Cremation has taken place after a small private service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store