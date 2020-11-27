1/1
Henry Arthur WORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Henry Arthur Worth at the age of 91 on November 19, 2020 in Burlington, Ontario. Henry was born in Guysborough, Nova Scotia on December 23, 1928 to Patrick and Mary Alice (Pelley). Here he met his surviving wife of 66 years, Irene Elizabeth Worth. He worked most of his life at Ford Motor Company and retired in January 1985. He appreciated what meant the most to him which was his family: 4 sons, Ernie (predeceased)(Lois), Patrick (predeceased) Rick (Joelle) and Jeff. 5 daughters, Darlene, Dale (Dave), Donna (Paul), Denise (Dean) and Deadra (Graeme). Beloved grandfather to Rachel, April, Christopher, Kylie, Jeffrey, Amanda, Chelsey, Dylan, Cassidy, Noah, Jack, Emily, Alex, Sam, Lyndsay, Kira, Tucker and Hudson. Great-Grandfather to Emma, Evan, Naomi and Elle. Henry enjoyed the simple life with family and close friends camping, fishing, card games, dances, bingo and especially horseshoes. He was a man of great integrity and wisdom. He held the truth in high standard and when he spoke, everyone listened. He loved to play with his children and later, his grandchildren. He would never tire of causing chaos with all his fun and games. We will never stop missing him and we are all better people for having had this great man in our lives. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many. Cremation has taken place after a small private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved