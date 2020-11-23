1/
Howard "Peter" GRISWOLD
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Longtime Miltonian, died peacefully at home. Eldest son of the late Howard and Eleanor Griswold. Brother to Linda (Bill McLauchlan), Donald (deceased), Merry (Jim McIsaac), Joan Warren and Mike (Sherri). Pete leaves behind his wife Judy, daughter Janice (Larry Woods), and son Jeffrey. Proud Poppa of Victoria and Tyler Woods. Pete had a passion for fast cars. In the 60's he owned a 1968 Mustang Cobra Jet 427, drag racing with many wins at Cayuga. In 2002 he bought his dream car back, a 1966 Mustang Fast Back 2+2. No racing this baby! Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid, there will be no funeral. If desired, donations to Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation or Acclaim Health would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved