Longtime Miltonian, died peacefully at home. Eldest son of the late Howard and Eleanor Griswold. Brother to Linda (Bill McLauchlan), Donald (deceased), Merry (Jim McIsaac), Joan Warren and Mike (Sherri). Pete leaves behind his wife Judy, daughter Janice (Larry Woods), and son Jeffrey. Proud Poppa of Victoria and Tyler Woods. Pete had a passion for fast cars. In the 60's he owned a 1968 Mustang Cobra Jet 427, drag racing with many wins at Cayuga. In 2002 he bought his dream car back, a 1966 Mustang Fast Back 2+2. No racing this baby! Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid, there will be no funeral. If desired, donations to Townsend Smith Hospice Foundation or Acclaim Health would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com