Howard John HARPER
Peacefully, at home on Friday, October 30, 2020. Howard John Harper, in his 64th year, was the 40 year lifelong loving partner of Terry Moore. He was the dear son of the late Phyllis and late Ed Harper. He was the dear brother in law of the late Marnee Moore, and the loving cousin of many in Ontario, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. Howard loved his dogs, his friends and colleagues. Howard loved to cook and garden. His memorable life moments were his trips to Australia to visit friends, and the trip to B.C and returned home on the Rocky Mountaineer. Friends will be received at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St, Guelph, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5-8 pm. Please RSVP on the funeral home website to reserve a visitation time. Please wear a mask while entering the funeral home. A funeral service for Howard will be available on the funeral home website through Zoom on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Halton News on Nov. 3, 2020.
