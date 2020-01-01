|
Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital, on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Mirko. Predeceased by her daughter Donna Armocida. Loving mother of Vera VanMourik (David), Vladimir Lakich, and mother-in-law of Mario Armocida. Much loved Noni of Remy, Hanna, and Jack. The family would like to thank the staff at Waterford Long Term Care and Oakville Trafalgar Hospital for the care given to Iris. A funeral service was held Friday, January 3, 2020 at Glen Oaks Funeral Home and Cemetery, Oakville, 905-257-8822. For those who wish, expressions of sympathy to the SickKids Foundation or the Parkinson Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Please take a moment to share your memories and condolences at www.glenoaks.ca