It is with great sadness that the family of Irma Steen announces her passing on April 20, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, in her 93rd year. Originally from Hamburg, Germany, Irma came to Hamilton in 1957, as an X-ray technician. She married Ernst L. Steen who was involved with his Real Estate business. Subsequently, she raised three sons from that marriage: Ernst in Burlington, Eric in Mississauga and Gunar in Toronto. She also has a son Dirk Wehrmann, from a previous marriage. Irma loved her family very much and made several close friends at Wellington Terrace; her home for the last twenty years. As for her wishes, a cremation has taken place and when circumstances allow, a celebration of life will be held. She will be missed by everyone who's lives she touched. We are so sad with her passing.



