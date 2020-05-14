July 18, 1928 passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 7, 2020. Loving mother to Wilma and Roy (Lisha); adored grandmother to Jessica and Glenn (Cherine). Isabella is predeceased by her husband William and son Ian. Isabella was born and raised in Peebles, Scotland and brought her family to Canada in 1957. Isabella was an avid gardener, a force to be reckoned with on the putting green and baked a mean banana bread which was enjoyed by all. She was an active member of the ladies' auxiliary of the Bronte Legion and spent many Fridays dancing the night away with her husband Bill. Many thanks to the staff that cared so lovingly for her at Wyndham Manor throughout the past few years. While we cannot gather to celebrate her life at this time, our family would like you to know that you are all in our thoughts. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on May 14, 2020.