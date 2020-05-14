Isabella (Baptie) GILMOUR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Isabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 18, 1928 passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 7, 2020. Loving mother to Wilma and Roy (Lisha); adored grandmother to Jessica and Glenn (Cherine). Isabella is predeceased by her husband William and son Ian. Isabella was born and raised in Peebles, Scotland and brought her family to Canada in 1957. Isabella was an avid gardener, a force to be reckoned with on the putting green and baked a mean banana bread which was enjoyed by all. She was an active member of the ladies' auxiliary of the Bronte Legion and spent many Fridays dancing the night away with her husband Bill. Many thanks to the staff that cared so lovingly for her at Wyndham Manor throughout the past few years. While we cannot gather to celebrate her life at this time, our family would like you to know that you are all in our thoughts. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved