Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabelle Graydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabelle "Iris" Graydon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabelle "Iris" Graydon Obituary
Peacefully with Jack by her side on Saturday January 25, 2020 Iris passed away in her home at Amica Oakville. Beloved wife of John (Jack)Graydon, loving mother of Jim Graydon, Linda Gandy(Jim), Judy Collaton(George), Phil Graydon and Ian Graydon(Renate). Most loved Grandmother of Candice Graydon(Ivan), Ashley Graydon, Mitch Graydon(Heather),Katie Gandy, Victoria Gandy(Isaac), Patrick Collaton, Robert Collaton, Nicole Collaton, Kristen Collaton, Alesha Graydon, Samantha Graydon and Kalan Graydon. Great-grandmother to Riley, Jackson and Alexis. Mom was predeceased by her siblings Leigh Lambkin and Ken Lambkin. Mom was passionate about her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren would always bring a smile to her face. Mom volunteered for multiple organizations in town and supported dad with his work for the Lions Home for the Deaf. Mom was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church in Oakville and enjoyed her time with the U.C.W and the congregation. Her love of travel took her all over the world making new friends on each adventure. Family will receive friends at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville on Wednesday January 29th for 11 am to 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 1 pm. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to Parkinson's Canada or to St. Paul's United Church, Oakville.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -