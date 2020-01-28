|
|
Peacefully with Jack by her side on Saturday January 25, 2020 Iris passed away in her home at Amica Oakville. Beloved wife of John (Jack)Graydon, loving mother of Jim Graydon, Linda Gandy(Jim), Judy Collaton(George), Phil Graydon and Ian Graydon(Renate). Most loved Grandmother of Candice Graydon(Ivan), Ashley Graydon, Mitch Graydon(Heather),Katie Gandy, Victoria Gandy(Isaac), Patrick Collaton, Robert Collaton, Nicole Collaton, Kristen Collaton, Alesha Graydon, Samantha Graydon and Kalan Graydon. Great-grandmother to Riley, Jackson and Alexis. Mom was predeceased by her siblings Leigh Lambkin and Ken Lambkin. Mom was passionate about her family and friends. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren would always bring a smile to her face. Mom volunteered for multiple organizations in town and supported dad with his work for the Lions Home for the Deaf. Mom was a long-time member of St. Paul's United Church in Oakville and enjoyed her time with the U.C.W and the congregation. Her love of travel took her all over the world making new friends on each adventure. Family will receive friends at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville on Wednesday January 29th for 11 am to 1 pm followed by a funeral service at 1 pm. Online condolences may be left at oakviewfuneral.ca In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be offered to Parkinson's Canada or to St. Paul's United Church, Oakville.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 28, 2020