Peacefully at Upper Canada Lodge on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Cornell earlier this year. Loving mother of John (Jill), Michael (Mary), Daniel and Jane Mah. Cherished grandmother of A.J., Bryar, Kaliee, Alesha, and Shei and great-grandmother of Emma. As per Isobel's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance and Gathering will be held once Covid restrictions are lifted. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For those who wish, donations to Breast Cancer Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 1, 2020.