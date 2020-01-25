|
|
Passed away peaceably with her loving family by her side at Rapelje Lodge on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in her 90th year. Beloved wife of 66 years to Harvey. Loving mother of Kathy VanderKraan (Peter), Paul Forde (Susan) and Nancy Book (Ron). Cherished grandmother of Lindsay Peltsch, (Craig), Adam VanderKraan, Matthew Ball and Sarah Ball and step-grandmother to Evan, Drew, Jack, Shae, William and Lainey Book. Great-grand-mother of Mae, James and Luke Peltsch. Dear sister of Eleanor Hughes and prede-ceased by her sister Marjorie Walker. Isobel will also be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews. Isobel was very involved in her community but above all loved spending time with her family. The family would like to extend their heart felt thanks for the excellent care and compassion she received at Rapelje Lodge. The memorial service to honour Isobel's life will take place on Friday, January 31st at Wesley United Church, 244 First Avenue, Welland beginning at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the service at the church (from 9 - 11:00 a.m.). As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to Wesley United Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
Published in Halton News on Jan. 25, 2020