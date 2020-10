It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack, on Friday, October 09, 2020 at the age of 88 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Beloved husband for 60 years to Renona (Watson) Wood. Much loved father to Jennifer (Ron) Freeman, Julie Wood and David Wood (deceased 2017) (Nancy). Adored grandpa to Lindsay, Lauren, Meaghan, Connor, Bradley, Ryan and Matthew. A private burial will be held.



