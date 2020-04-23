Home

Ivan Wendell Vincent Obituary
In his 86th year Wendell passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side on April 9, 2020. Survived by his wife Donna after 64 years of marriage. Daughter Julie, son Mark (Sekey) grandchildren Rebecca, Rachel, Luke, Tori and Jeremiah, sisters Doris, Amy, Pearl, Thelma and Carol, and brother Thane. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or . Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com A celebration of Wendell's life will be held later. We will all miss your smile.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 23, 2020
