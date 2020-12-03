It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Scott Early, founder of the J Scott Early Funeral Home. He leaves behind his daughters Becky Holloway (Jeff), Chelsea Kosakowski (Nick) and his grandchildren Grace, Ben, Norah and Aiden who knew him as "Poppa Scott". Predeceased by his wife Michelle Early and parents Joanne and Lloyd Early of Campbellville. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Karen Heaton (Phil John) and Lynn Csiszer (Kaycee). Including nieces and nephews David and Amy Heaton, Karolyn and Michael Csiszer. Brother-in-law to Chris and Kathy Burton, their children Troy and Alana; Susan and Mark Jones, and their children Mackenzie and Sydney. In 1987, together with Michelle, friends and family he brought his dream to life and opened the doors of the funeral home, serving the community with compassion and professionalism for many years. Unfortunately, Scott experienced a life challenge when he suffered a brain aneurysm in his 40th year. With months of rehabilitation, support of friends and family and the community he was able to regain much of his mobility. Thankfully his long-term memory stayed intact and when greeted by him it was with a handshake and you were addressed by name. With the passing of his wife, the Funeral home changed hands to Kim and Rebecca Hunter, who have been able to keep Scott's vision going. In his later years, Scott engaged in some of the activities he had kept himself from while building his business. He became an avid member of Knox Presbyterian Church and found great solace, peace and Love with the support he was shown from the congregation. His passing has been a shock to everyone but comfort can be found knowing he was present for his daughters' weddings, the birth of his grandchildren and was able to see the succession of his dream and business. Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported him throughout his life. Messages of condolence may be left online on at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
. As expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Milton District Hospital or Knox Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.