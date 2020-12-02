November 5, 1950 to November 29, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jack (John) Michael Fitzmaurice of Milton, Ontario in his 71st year. Predeceased by his beloved parents Leonard and Elizabeth Fitzmaurice of Bracebridge, Ontario, and brothers Thomas, Bernard, and Patrick. Cherished brother of Mary Wesseling, Eugene, and Rita Clark. Loving husband of Barbara June (nee Thomas) for 44 years. Esteemed father of Leanne Marie (Carlo), Katherine Elizabeth (Eric), and Christina Wray (Steven). Treasured grandfather of Maddie and Max. Jack took immense pride in his profession as a Professional Mechanical Engineer for 35 years in the HVAC Industry in Southern Ontario and was highly regarded and respected for his work ethic and personal touch by all those who knew him. Jack enjoyed spending his days playing golf, watching the Montreal Canadiens, solving sudoku puzzles, spending time with his family and friends, and tending to his tomato garden. With his competitive spirit, he was always ready for a lively game of cards or crokinole. We are thankful for the memories he made with us on our family car trips, skiing, travels to Florida, and of course on adventures in the Beaumont. His kind nature, positive attitude, wise advice, entertaining stories, and even his corny jokes will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure to know him. We are comforted that Jack will continue to live on through the meaningful relationships he fostered over his many years, especially through his beloved and best granddaughter, Maddie. A funeral service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com