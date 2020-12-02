1/1
Jack Michael (John) FITZMAURICE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 5, 1950 to November 29, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Jack (John) Michael Fitzmaurice of Milton, Ontario in his 71st year. Predeceased by his beloved parents Leonard and Elizabeth Fitzmaurice of Bracebridge, Ontario, and brothers Thomas, Bernard, and Patrick. Cherished brother of Mary Wesseling, Eugene, and Rita Clark. Loving husband of Barbara June (nee Thomas) for 44 years. Esteemed father of Leanne Marie (Carlo), Katherine Elizabeth (Eric), and Christina Wray (Steven). Treasured grandfather of Maddie and Max. Jack took immense pride in his profession as a Professional Mechanical Engineer for 35 years in the HVAC Industry in Southern Ontario and was highly regarded and respected for his work ethic and personal touch by all those who knew him. Jack enjoyed spending his days playing golf, watching the Montreal Canadiens, solving sudoku puzzles, spending time with his family and friends, and tending to his tomato garden. With his competitive spirit, he was always ready for a lively game of cards or crokinole. We are thankful for the memories he made with us on our family car trips, skiing, travels to Florida, and of course on adventures in the Beaumont. His kind nature, positive attitude, wise advice, entertaining stories, and even his corny jokes will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure to know him. We are comforted that Jack will continue to live on through the meaningful relationships he fostered over his many years, especially through his beloved and best granddaughter, Maddie. A funeral service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved