On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Jacques quietly slipped away to join his beloved wife, Jeannette, who preceded him on their final journey on December 3, 2013. He is survived by his companion Karlene Hart, his brother Claude and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence Peer, Gwen and John Harrington and Helen and Jack Wharram. Also waiting to welcome him home are his late brother Roger and brother-in-law Bruce Peer (2019). Also loved by many nieces, nephews and good friends. Jacques was an avid carver, baseball pitcher and fan, fisherman as well as having made many fishing poles over the years. The family will receive visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905) 878-2669 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A service of remembrance will take place on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Antrim Glen Retirement Community, 104 Glenarm Circle, Freelton. As a tribute to Jacques, you may make a donation to the Kidney Foundation, The Heart and Stroke Foundation, Lowville United Church, or simply remember to tell someone you love them and give them a hug. Jacques and Jeannette are out fishing together once more. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 29, 2020