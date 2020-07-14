Passed away peacefully at Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital on Wednesday July 8, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of 60 years of Judith Collins (nee Harrick). Loving father to Catherine (Don) O'Connor of Orillia, Ontario, Stephen Collins of Cambridge, Ontario, Janice Collins of Burlington, Ontario. Loving grandfather to Brianna Duguay, Sean (Sonia) O'Connor, Michael (Stacey) Collins, Shannon (Mitch) O'Connor. He was looking forward to being a Great Papa for the first time in August. Dear brother of Audrey Broom and the late (Dale Collins). Loved by his brother and sister in laws Robert (Margaret) Harrick, Carol (Dave, predeceased) Nettle, and Jackie Vincent. Loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. His family will always remember him for his quick wit, dry sense of humor and his ability to let you know exactly what he thought of you and the world in general. He was always offering everyone a piece of gum or a Werther's candy. If you were really lucky you got a warm hug. He will be sadly missed by all. It was time for him to fold up his chair and go home.