James "Jim" Bellisle
Born November 7, 1952. It is with heavy hearts and the deepest of sorrows that the Family has to announce Jim's sudden passing, at home, on October 21, 2020 in Midland. Beloved son of the late George and Veronica Bellisle. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Joyce Bellisle and her husband Duncan Anderson, John (Jack") Bellisle, Jan Bellisle, Janice Bellisle, Jeffrey ("Jeff") Bellisle; nephew, Patrick Bellisle and his wife Meghan; nieces, Tammy Bellisle and her family and Tina Laurin and family; extended family, many cousins, friends, clients and suppliers. Jim will be truly missed! Jim was the glue that held the Family together! Jim was a painter and decorator. When Jim was very young, he started painting with Dad. When Dad retired, Jim and Jeff picked up where Dad left off (without a hitch). The Family will hold a private service in the spring. If desired, all donations may be made to your favourite charity or to the Heart and Stoke Foundation. Thank you."

Published in Halton News on Dec. 4, 2020.
