|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of James (Jim) Manuel, of Oakville, Ontario announce the loss of this great man. Jim was born to Raymond and Dorothy Manuel in Campbellton, NL. He will be forever be remembered by the way he made people feel and the integrity with which he approached life. He was gifted with the skilled hands of a magician that could fix anything, the brain of an engineer that could build anything, the heart of a saint who saw the good in everyone and everything. Jim was well read, an avid sailor, dog lover (especially of Bonzo and Rambo), and a most respected man that gave to everyone and supported many around him and in his family and community. Jim is survived by his sweetheart Yordie Dawn ( Prosper) his beloved companion of 23 years and his vast extended family and friends, Cate Carruthers, Michael Carruthers, Laurie Carroll-Carruthers, Jo-Ann Prosper, Dennis Keough, Sadie Keough, Louis Keough, Ben ( Leah) Douglas, Alma Marie Tapp, Donna Murphy, Jeff White, and so many others, to numerous to name. Jim had a long successful productive career. As a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland he began his career in Raleigh Newfoundland as a teacher, moving on to many highly successful roles until his retirement. Thank you to Dr. Fasano and team, Toronto Western Hospital Unit 5B, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital the staff at The Post Inn. There will be a celebration of life to be had later in the spring, to be announced at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions to the Parkinson Foundation & Oakville Humane Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 2, 2020