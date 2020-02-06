|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of James Finney on Wednesday January 22, 2020 with family by his side at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Born February 2, 1931 in Glasgow, Scotland, son of James and Elizabeth (Kaulfuss), he enjoyed a fulfilling life with loving family and friends. Jim is predeceased by Sally, his beloved wife of 61 years and will be very deeply missed by children Alison and Graham, son-in-law Drew, daughter- in-law Laura, grand-children Alison & Scott, Cody & Laura, Andrea & Nick, Dana & Lyndsay, Jessica & Jeremy, Danny, Aynsley & Richie and great-grandchildren Brayden and Ava. Predeceased by his brother Richard, Jim leaves behind his treasured sister, Edith and brother Robert. Fun times will be fondly remembered by brother-in-law and sisters-in-law John & Sheena, Joyce and Edeltraud. Loved and missed by many by nieces and nephews. Jim and family immigrated to Canada in 1964, moving first to Lindsay Ontario. Oakville became his new home in 1969 when he was hired as a teacher and Manager of Printing Services at Sheridan College. Working with staff, faculty and students, Jim very much enjoyed his career at Sheridan until he retired in 1993. A strong and courageous leader, Jim will be remembered for his quick wit, great humour and his unending dedication and love for his wife Sally, along with his willingness to make her tea whenever asked. A beautiful dancer, whether ballroom or Scottish Country, he was an absolute joy to watch, no-matter who he danced with, but especially so with Sally. He was very pleased to have a dance he devised, "The Stone Boats of Bronte" selected for the Oakville Scottish Dance Group's 50th anniversary. An avid reader with an amazing memory, he easily recited facts and figures that informed and entertained those around him. A long-time member of the Trafalgar Golf & Country Club and the Oakville Scottish Country Dancing Group, he kept busy and active for many years, right up until near the end. Jim and Sally leave behind a rich legacy of love. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. A private family service will take place at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life and to raise a toast at Bronte Legion, 79 Jones St, Oakville on Saturday February 8th from 3:30 to 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sally & Jim Finney Caregiver Award, conferred annually to a deserving nursing student of Ryerson's Daphne Cockwell School of Nursing (supportryerson.ca/caregiverrecognitionaward), the Alzheimer's Foundation or other . Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020