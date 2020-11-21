1/1
James H. TIMBERS
1971 - 2020
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jim Timbers. Jim is predeceased by his parents Gerald and Raeleen Timbers (nee) Hotchen of Milton, and his brother-in-law Paul Batchelor of Burlington. He is survived by his sister Corrine Batchelor of Burlington, brothers; Gerry Timbers of St.Catherines and Keith Timbers (Lorie Ryder) of Campbellville. He will be missed by nephew Gerry Timbers Jr. and niece's Jenny Parkinson (Rebecca), Kate and Ana Batchelor of Burlington and great-niece's Kyla and Zoey Parkinson. Family and friends gathered at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 followed with interment at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sick Kid's Hospital Foundation. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Nov. 21, 2020.
