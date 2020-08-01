1/1
James Michael Tostik
It is with great sadness that family of Jim Tostik announce his sudden passing on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Son of Jim and Linda Tostik. Father to Dan, Ryan and Kyle. Grandfather to William. Jim will be remembered and missed by his many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME 114 Main St. E. Milton 905-878-4452 from 7-9 p.m. on Friday August 7, 2020. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Aug. 1, 2020.
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
