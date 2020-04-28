|
Roy passed away peacefully at home on April 25th in his 70th year. Beloved husband of Ann Tomaney for 46 years on April 27th. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Joan Tomaney and in-laws Jim and Etta Sinclair of South Shields, England. He is survived by his children Janine Theobald (Maxwell), Andrée Crocker (Ian), Robyn Tomaney, Devin Cook (Chris), and James Tomaney (Megan). Much loved Granddad to Jackson (Andrew), Hazel, Connor (Reggie), Noah, Cole, Henrietta, and Nathan. He will be missed by his sisters and brothers-in-law Anne Cullen (Jimmy), Joan Young (Dick), Tricia Fitzgerald (Charlie), Kevin Sinclair (Lynn), David Sinclair, his nieces & nephews, loving family in England, the U.S., Lynne & Cindy, and Wanda & Dylan (Kaylie). In his early years, Roy attended Ushaw College and started his first job at Lloyd's Bank. Roy and Ann left England in 1974, to start a life in Canada and continue his career in Finance. They created a big family full of love. Roy was a good friend to all, and will be remembered for his dry wit and sense of humour. He loved singing in the Burlington Roadshow Barbershop chorus for a number of years. He was a very caring man and will be terribly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roy can be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020