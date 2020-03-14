Home

Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020, leaving behind wife Linda & daughter Cheryl. Jim was a lifelong resident of Lowville, starting on the family farm, January 2, 1945, with his parents, George & Marion, and siblings Ron, Janet, Tooti, Pat & Sherwood. Jim spent his career excelling in masonry restoration, and used those skills helping family, friends & community. An avid outdoorsman, Jim was a proud member of the Halton Sportsmen's Assn for 55 years. A memorial gathering for Family & Friends will be held there on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m., at the Halton Sportsmen's Club 5125 Steeles Ave W. Milton, ON. As a tribute to Jim, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in Halton News on Mar. 14, 2020
