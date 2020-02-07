|
It is with great sadness, we announce the end and celebration of the great life of Janet Rinaldi on February 5, 2020. A true friend and life partner to Rino Paul Rinaldi for 55 years, proud mother to Paul Anthony and Christine Marie and grandson, Julian Taylor. Dear sister of Elaine Steers and sister-in-law of Fred. Cherished aunt of Coleen. Janet truly enjoyed her 40 years as a registered surgical nurse at OTMH where she was liked and respected by surgeons, doctors and staff. Her reputation was upheld by her precise, organized and timely operating room motto. In recent years, she enjoyed volunteering at St. Vincent De Paul and preparing meals for the homeless during her winter stay in St. Augustine, Florida. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations in Janet's memory can be made to Ian Anderson House and would be appreciated by the family. ~Deeply missed by all and her 55 years of beautiful memories will be forever cherished by her husband, Paul... CIAO BELLA
Published in Halton News on Feb. 7, 2020