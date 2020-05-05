Janet Margaret CHYC
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Granite Landing, Cambridge on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving and devoted wife of the late Henry for 59 wonderful years, together again with her soul mate in heaven. Cherished mother of Paul (Betsy Kabrick), Susan (Dave) Wood and Karen (Steve) Keenan-Chyc. Adored nana of Sarah, Karissa, Nicole, Justin, Thomas and Ethan. Dear sister of Barbara Heney (Michael). Predeceased by her parents Helen and Robert Sinclair. Janet graduated in 1958 from Ontario College of Art. Many years were spent volunteering for a variety of organizations including Canadian Food for Children. She is a founding member of Equilibrium Oakville, a peer support group for people struggling with depression and/or bipolar disorder. She enjoyed many years of travel with Henry upon his retirement. Janet will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Mass will be held for Janet at St. Mary of the Visitation Parish in Cambridge followed by interment and reception at Memory Gardens Cemetery at a future date when safe for family and friends to gather. Memorial donations to Equilibrium Oakville or Canadian Food for Children would be appreciated. A book of condolences and future information may be found at www.memorycemetery.ca


Published in Halton News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of dear Janet. May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S
