|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Maple Villa Longterm Care Residence, age 89. Predeceased by husband, Josef Malovany. Loving mother of Jarka Planeta, Oakville, and John Malovany (Clare) of England. Cherished grandmother of Roland, Mark, Natalie and Peter. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations to Charity fund, Maple Villa would be sincerely appreciate by the family. At a later date, a Celebration of Life and interment of ashes, will be held at a family plot in Czech Republic.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 6, 2020