Passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth Jerome (nee Robertson) for 48 years. Devoted father of the late Donald (Yvonne), Ronald, Stephen, Michael (Alanna), Laurie and Patricia. Cherished Grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Andrée Laurin and the late Pierre Jerome. John will also be fondly remembered by the extended Jerome, Robertson, Parker and Snow families both in Ontario and Quebec. Special thank you to the nurses and support care workers for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided to John. As per his wishes, private cremation has taken place. A private Memorial Mass was held at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Burlington. Interment will be held at a later date in Montreal, Quebec. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com