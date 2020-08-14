Passed away July 31, 2020, aged 92, in Surrey, BC. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Meitz, loved mother of Jennifer Willoughby, Donald (Shelly) and Paul (Ann). Jean had 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was instrumental in starting up three Lutheran Churches, one in Stoney Creek, one in Burlington, and Milton, Ontario. Her faith in God was very important to her and she started her day with reading her Bible. After raising her children she was a cashier at the LCBO store in Burlington on Mount Forest Dr. for many years. Jean was born in Craik, Saskatchewan and lived in Regina until the age of twelve when they moved to Toronto, Ontario. She met her husband while attending Lutheran youth bible studies and bowling leagues. Over her life she also lived in Stoney Creek, Burlington, and Milton, Ontario, and most recently Surrey BC. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Doris, husband Theodore, son-in-law Andrew and grandson Matthew, and daughter in law Juanita. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19 we are not able to meet at this time. An online memorial service is being arranged. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer Society of BC are appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store