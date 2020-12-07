It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Jean Haigh Durandt on Friday, December 4th at the age of 91. Born in South Africa to English and Scottish parents, Jean and her younger sister Georgina spent their girlhood in Bloemfontein. Jean married the love of her life, Laurence (Laurie) Durandt in 1952 before moving with him to Port Elizabeth where they raised their children Diane and David. After a move to Johannesburg, Laurie's career took the family to Canada, where Jean's grandchildren were born. Her Scottish heritage was never far from the surface, and the recipes she inherited from her mother are now being enjoyed in Canada and the U.S. as her family branches out. She leaves memories in the many hand-crafted, personal gifts she created, keeping her busy after Laurie passed away in 1990. Jean was strong in mind and body right to the end. She will be remembered for her warm and loving personality, her compassion for others (both human and animal) and her greatest pleasure - the simple act of giving. Surrounded by compassionate caregivers, Jean died peacefully at Erin Mills Lodge Long Term Care Residence in Mississauga. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at this nursing facility for their exemplary care. For everyone that knew Jean - she was a resilient little lady with a very big heart, and we all loved her for that. A Cremation has taken place, and a Remembrance will be planned for next summer when the family can reunite, and Jean will be laid to rest beside her husband at Glenn Oaks Memorial Gardens in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean's name can be made to the Oakville & Milton Humane Society.



