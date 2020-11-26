September 12, 1917 - November 20, 2020 Passed peacefully at Christopher Terrace Retirement Home at the age of 103. Beloved wife of George Bradley (d. July 20, 2015). Loving mother of Jim (Dorothy), Susan (Glenn) and Gail (Brian). Cherished grandmother of Heather (Mike), George (Kim), Tanner, Dell, Shannon and Curt (Devan). Great-grandmama to Nolan, Maeve and Eleanor. Survived by her younger sister, Betty Cowper (Victoria, BC). Predeceased by siblings Duncan, Grace, Don and Alec MacFarlane. During WWII, Jean worked in a munitions factory. Later she worked as a secretary in a political office and for her local church. Jean loved to paint and do portraits. In keeping with Jean's wishes, a Private Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jean to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com