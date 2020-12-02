1/1
Jean McArthur (Calder) THOMPSON
Peacefully on Monday November 30, 2020 at Northridge Long Term Care, Oakville. Jean, Beloved wife of the late Palmer. Loving mother of John (Elizabeth) and Philip (Margo). Dear aunt of Jim Nicholls. Predeceased by her infant son Christopher, her sister Thora Nicholls and her nephew Alex Nicholls. Jean will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends in both Ontario and Nova Scotia. Jean was member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Oakville and a former member of Calvin Presbyterian Church, North Bay. A funeral service to celebrate Jean's life was held on Monday December 7, 2020 in the Chapel at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Kerr Street Mission or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Dec. 2, 2020.
