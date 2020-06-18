Passed away peacefully, after a life well-lived, at the age of 90. He was a hard worker who was always ready to take on a new challenge. Even during tough times, he always had hope for the future, and his faith gave him comfort. He said he must have done something right as a father since all his kids still talked to him. Much loved husband of Jeannette who passed away last year after 66 years of marriage. Wonderful father and deeply missed by his six children: Evelyne, Jo-ann (Doug Hodson), Agnes (George McNally), Philip (Sharlene), Patty (John Colautti) and Richard (Xiaowen). His grandchildren brought him much joy: Michelle (Joey), Jennifer (Gavin), Blaise (LiLi), Deanne (Tim), Louis (Diana), Courtney (Blaine), Randy (Lindsay), Alex, Darren, Amelia and Xavier, and step-grandchildren Barbara and Patti and their families. Beloved great-grandfather of Connor, Sebastian, Gwendolyn, Benen, Savvy, Isabelle, Aubrey, Ellia, Jack and another one on the way. Loving brother of Jeannine d. (Georges d.), Dominique (Liliane) and Francoise (Jean-Emile). Fondly remembered by many dear family members in France. Born in Paris, France to Marie-Therese and Louis Trotoux. He lived through difficult times in WWII, became an apprentice at the age of 14, and served in the French military. He and Jeannette came to Canada on their honeymoon in 1953, and stayed, first in Montreal, then transferring to Oakville in 1956 as a machine mechanic with General Electric. He was a member of St. Dominic's Catholic Church where he was an usher for 50 years and was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus. He could fix just about anything and built his own garage and cottage. He loved wine and cheese and good food. He enjoyed his walking club and taking his family on trips in the trailer and visited many countries around the world. Retired from General Electric. Missed by many friends and neighbours in Oakville and Lafontaine where they had a cottage. Thank you to the staff at Burloak Long Term Care. Visitation was held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, June 14 from 2 to 4 p.m., and on Monday, June 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral Mass was held at St. Dominic's Church, Oakville on Tuesday, June 16 at noon. Celebration of Life to take place at a later date once it is safe to do so. Contributions to Knights of Columbus, Good Shepherd, or a charity of your choice are appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 18, 2020.