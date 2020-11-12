1/
Jean Rouse
1932-05-14 - 2020-10-27
It is with deep sadness the family of Jean Rouse announces her passing at the Milton District Hospital on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Survived by her loving children; Jason and Lesley (Neville). Forever remembered by her grandchild Taryn and great-grandchild Logan. Forever cherished by her sisters; Doreen (the late Donald), the late Pauline (Gordon), Patricia, Pamela (Brian) and Rosemary and her brother Peter (Margaret). As per her wishes Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life Service will be held at Knox Church on Thursday, November 12, 2020 with visitation at 1:00 pm, service at 2:00 pm followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Everyone wishing to attend should phone Knox at (905) 878-6066 and leave a message. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Jean to the Oakville and Milton Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


Published in Halton News on Nov. 12, 2020.
