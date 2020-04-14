Home

More Obituaries for Jean DORTMANS
Jean Yoka DORTMANS

Jean Yoka DORTMANS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on April 8, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother to Henry (Donna) Dortmans, Jane Merks (Peter Bartl), Wilma (Frank) Malick, Patricia (Gordon) Jardin, Joan (Michael) Kirby, Sue (Kim) Gagnon, and Mieka Dortmans (Andre Serero). Cherished grandmother and great grandmother to many. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Burlington Food Bank would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 14, 2020
