Jan died peacefully after a lengthy struggle with lung cancer surrounded by her best friend Denise Schouten (Al), friend Connie Arruda (David) and her loving niece Catherine Cadorin (Frank). Jan was born on November 6, 1932 in Toronto. Jan spent some time in the Royal Canadian Air Force then went on to become a very successful financial planner owning her own practice with IPC Investment Corporation. Jan was very generous and involved in several charities including Covenant House, Toronto Humane Society and Wounded Warriors Foundation. Predeceased by her husband of 30 years, John Harborenko. Jan will be fondly missed by her niece Catherie Cadorin, her best friend Denise Schouten and friends Polly Tan, Serena Bowker and Connie Arruda. Very special friend of Max Schmuki. She will be sadly missed by her two girls Meesha and Misty. Jan enjoyed her classical music which was a constant in her house. We would like to thank Dr. Kim, Dr. Cole and Dr. Gray and the staff at Milton District Hospital along with with staff at Acclaim Health for the comfort, care and attention they provided Jan in the last weeks of her life. As expressions of sympathy donations to Covenant House, Toronto Humane Society or Wounded Warriors Foundation would be much appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Memorial to take place at a later date. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on May 20, 2020.