It is with immense sadness that the family of Jeanie Benjamin announces her sudden passing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. She is survived by her husband David, her children Jacqueline (Jim) Marshall, and Allan (Terri) Benjamin and her beloved grandchildren Aubrie, Autumn and David. She was a devoted wife, mother and grammie. Her family is devastated by her loss. Jeanie's kind and gentle spirit was a gift to this world and will live on in her grandchildren. She was her happiest when spending time with them and her family. We will miss her forever. To honour Jeanie's wishes cremation has already taken place, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca