1/4
Jeanne Annetta (Catherwood) Farmaner
1927-07-02 - 2020-09-15
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne Annetta Farmaner (nee Catherwood) passed away peacefully at the age of 93. The only child of Henry George Catherwood and Violet Annetta Catherwood (nee Rodd), she was raised in Shirley, England and attended Pitman's Secretarial College. She married Alan Victor Farmaner in 1961 and immigrated to Canada; living in Rosemere, Quebec and Oakville, Ontario. Her memory will be kept alive by her loving husband Alan, children Gary, Susan (Ross), Joanne (Keith), grandchildren Ryan, Devon, Matthew, Michael and Megan, cousins Paula, Carolyne, David, Janet and Lesley, and sister-in-law Shirley. Her family is holding a small private gathering to celebrate her life and wish to thank the staff at the Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Residence in Oakville for their exceptional care and kindness. Donations to either the Alzheimer Society or the Cancer Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.
2345 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON L4Y 3Y3
877-229-7077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Basic Funerals and Cremation Choices, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved