Jeanne Annetta Farmaner (nee Catherwood) passed away peacefully at the age of 93. The only child of Henry George Catherwood and Violet Annetta Catherwood (nee Rodd), she was raised in Shirley, England and attended Pitman's Secretarial College. She married Alan Victor Farmaner in 1961 and immigrated to Canada; living in Rosemere, Quebec and Oakville, Ontario. Her memory will be kept alive by her loving husband Alan, children Gary, Susan (Ross), Joanne (Keith), grandchildren Ryan, Devon, Matthew, Michael and Megan, cousins Paula, Carolyne, David, Janet and Lesley, and sister-in-law Shirley. Her family is holding a small private gathering to celebrate her life and wish to thank the staff at the Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Residence in Oakville for their exceptional care and kindness. Donations to either the Alzheimer Society or the Cancer Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store