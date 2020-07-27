On July 6th, 2020, our Jeff was reunited in heaven with his dad, Bill after suffering a seizure. Di lost her only son and Kacie lost her amazing brother, Jeff, at the tender age of 34. Jeff was born on St. Patrick's Day in 1986 to Di and Bill Rainey in Calgary, Alberta, From a young age, sports were on Jeff's radar and he excelled at many! His passion was for hockey, golf and soccer and he played these his whole life. His other passion was the Ocean and Scuba diving anytime he could with his dad. There was not an exotic car that drove by, that Jeff did not know all the stats on. Cars shows were a destination Jeff and Bill went to often. They had a remarkable bond. He grew up spending time at Sylvan Lake with family and friends and loved it there. Jeff attended Woodbine Elementary school and Woodman Junior High school before the family made their way to Oakville, Ontario in 2000. Jeff attended Q.E. Park and Abbey Park High school and went on to receive his Police Foundations diploma from Sheridan College. Jeff never fully recovered from the loss of his best friend, his mentor, his dad, Bill, in 2007. He faced many challenges and struggles after that, but always rose to the top to be the best he could be. He was one of the most humble and gentle souls you could ever know. He was an amazing chef...Chef Jeff as he was known. If you were invited to dinner, and you showed up, you were treated to an unbelievable culinary experience. He volunteered at many organizations by prepping and cooking meals for all who needed them and always with the warmest smile on his face. Volunteering and giving back to those in need was Jeff. He was always the first one to roll up his sleeves in any situation and help get the job done. His caring, compassionate, kind heart brought positive light and energy into every room he entered. He took pride in everything he owned. He was known for his hat collection and his incredible shoe collection that he always kept immaculate. He was appreciative and grateful for each day he was given. If you were his friend, you were his friend for life. Missing him are Di and George, Kacie and Ryan, Auntie Jan and Uncle Sean, Avi, Joelle and Marlo Quinn, David and Paul Jefferies, Ellie and Jeff Powers, Tia and Laurie, his best friend, Hassan, and Doug, Brian, Dave and Deanna Rainey. If you have any great Jeff stories to share, or condolences they can be sent to Diane at drainey16@cogeco.ca or Kacie at kacierainey@hotmail.com or Instagram @kacierainey. If you see something beautiful in Orange like a sunrise, fun clothing, or in nature, think happy thoughts of Jeff as it was his favorite colour. Jeff's daily practise was random acts of kindness and he always lived by the golden rule... Treat people the way you would like to be treated. In lieu of flowers, we know that Jeff would be honoured to know that he is still making a difference. If you chose to donate: Support and Housing Halton.... shhalton.org
or ADAPT........haltonadapt.org
These organizations supported us through some exceedingly difficult times, and we are grateful. A Celebration of Life will be held later when we can all hug and laugh and cry reminisce and listen to all his great music!