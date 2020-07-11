It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Jessie Zuest on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Milton District Hospital. Beloved wife of Joel Zuest, who would have celebrated their 60 years of marriage on August 6, 2020. Loving mother to; Brian (Betty Ann), Randy (Kirsten) and Gary (Janice) who are predeceased. Forever remembered by her grandchildren; Brenna, Mackenzie (Claire) and Dana (Nick). Jessie was a highly successful and recognized clairvoyant. Who also had a passion for gardening. The magnificent gardens were included in tours and admired by the public over the years. As per her request cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Jessie to the Milton District Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca