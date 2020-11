Jimmy was born on November 28, 1931 and passed away November 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Predeceased by his son Barry (2012). Loving husband to Judy, brother to Betty, uncle to many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law to Roy Snelling and family. He will be missed by many cousins and loving friends. A celebration of life will be held next year. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca