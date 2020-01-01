Home

Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Joan Burkholder


1929 - 06
Joan Burkholder Obituary
Predeceased by husband Jack, Joan was Jack's favourite thing and the love of his life. Loving mother and often "Sargent Major" to Ian and Bari and loving mother-in-law to Dan. Most loved grandma to Jessi, Danie and Alec (Alecia), she lived to see them learn and grow into the amazing adults they are today. Joan was born and raised in Oakville by Alec and Babs Guild, settling here with Jack to raise their family. Always an ardent supporter of our community, Joan was involved with the Oakville Historical Society, The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts and the May Court Club to name a few, and joined with Jack in numerous other community initiatives. Well loved by all who knew her, she will be dearly missed. Cremation has taken place, a private family service will be held at a later date. Donations to Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be made at www.koprivataylor.com.
