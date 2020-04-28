Home

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan Kennedy who passed in the early hours of Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 76. She will be terribly missed by her sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from across the world. Joan was a world traveler, being born in a small town in Malaysia, living and working in the metropolitan city of Singapore before making the move to Toronto with her loving husband Bob and finally settling in Oakville. She has answered Bob's call and is now with him in the heavens above. A kindhearted soul, Joan also loved music and cooking and would break out in song while putting her latest culinary creations together. She also brought a cheer to any and everyone around with her wicked sense of humor. A thank you goes out to the staff at the Complex Transitional Care Department of Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, as well as Thistlecreek Health Care Inc, with special mentions to Monika, Barbara and Donna for all their assistance. Thanks to Joan's many friends, especially Tina who provided comfort and support during her recent illness. Also, a special thanks to Francine Rousseau and her husband Michael for all their help during these difficult times. Without your invaluable assistance we would not have been able to have provided Joan with the care she received. A celebration of Joan's life will take place at a future date once circumstances permit.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020
