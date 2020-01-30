|
On January 8, 2020, Joan Margaret Sawyer (née Hatcher) died at Sunrise of Oakville in her 97th year. Loyal wife of the late Terence John Sawyer (2015), survived by her brother Jack Hatcher of Felixstowe, UK and her children Deborah (of Toronto) and Roderick (of Oakville). Aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt to nieces and nephews in Australia and the UK. Born in Ipswich, UK, daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Hatcher (née Page), grew up and completed high school at Northgate School for Girls in Ipswich with full O levels. At the start of the war in 1939, began work at Ransomes Sims & Jefferies, where she stayed through the war. Later, pursued a career in municipal government where she rose to be secretary to the mayor of Ipswich. On marriage in 1950, moved with her husband, first to Lancashire and then through his various job postings to Walsall, Totton and Luton in the United Kingdom, before emigrating to Canada in September 1966. Full-time homemaker and very happy stay-at-home Mummy to her children until 1971, when she returned to work, first for General Publishing, then with a doctor in private practice, and finally at the Medical Department at Aetna Life. In later years, she enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband and traveled with him to visit family in the UK and Australia, as well as on many other trips through Europe and North America. Many thanks to her dedicated caregivers, including Thea and Michelle at her former home at Christie Gardens, and the excellent caregiver team at Sunrise of Oakville. Cremation has taken place. There was no funeral at Joan's request. Ashes scattered in the forest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto on January 20, 2020.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020