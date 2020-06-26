Passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. This amazing woman spent her life as a loving mother to Lynn-Del (Mike), Peter (Colleen) and Tracy. She was an inspiring grandmother to Amber (Richard), Taylor-Anne, Michelle, (Colin), Ryan, Carly and Kylie. She was a dedicated and loving great-grandmother to Jacob, Catia and Aveline and she loved spending time with her family at home and at the cottage, where she would sit and watch the lake and loons for hours. Joan loved to paint, crosswords and meet up with the Lunch Bunch! Joan was a committed member of the Rebekah Lodge and the Red Hat Society in Milton for many years. She met many great friends that she enjoyed meeting with every month over the years. She would always share her memories and fun times she had with everyone with us. A special thanks to Joan's caregivers, Caroline, Raj and Joseph who looked after her through her final months at West Oak Village Long Term Care. Her exuberant spirit will be carried on by those who loved her. She will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation in memory of Joan. No service will be held at this time, but a family memorial will be held at a later (Covid free) date. Messages of condolences may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 26, 2020.