Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7

Joan Vivian Childs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Vivian Childs Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, on March 13, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved wife to Leroy "Corky" for 60 years. Loving mother to Laura (Stephen) and Brad (Debbie). Cherished grandmother to Brayden (Lyne), Chayse, Brittany, the late Taylor, Emily, Sarah (Seb), and Ben. Predeceased by her brothers Ron Miller, Gord Miller and Robert (Chris) Miller. Joan will be missed by her sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Berneta, and by close friends Peter and Mazie and Yvonne and Kim and their families. A lifelong resident of Burlington, Joan will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Joan was proud of the over 20 years that she worked at Sears in Burlington. A Celebration of Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations to The Carpenter Hospice or would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -