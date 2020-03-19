|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, on March 13, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved wife to Leroy "Corky" for 60 years. Loving mother to Laura (Stephen) and Brad (Debbie). Cherished grandmother to Brayden (Lyne), Chayse, Brittany, the late Taylor, Emily, Sarah (Seb), and Ben. Predeceased by her brothers Ron Miller, Gord Miller and Robert (Chris) Miller. Joan will be missed by her sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Berneta, and by close friends Peter and Mazie and Yvonne and Kim and their families. A lifelong resident of Burlington, Joan will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Joan was proud of the over 20 years that she worked at Sears in Burlington. A Celebration of Life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. For those who wish, donations to The Carpenter Hospice or would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Mar. 19, 2020