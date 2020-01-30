Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Jock Dunbar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jock Dunbar


1929 - 08
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jock Dunbar Obituary
Peacefully at Northridge Long Term Care in Oakville. A vibrant member of our community for 60 years. Jock was a lifetime minor hockey and lacrosse volunteer. He was a respected boss at the refinery and friend to many others. A celebration of life will be held at Monaghan's Sports Pub, 1289 Marlborough Court, Oakville on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 3-5 pm. Bring your favourite Jock memories and photos to share. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jock's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -