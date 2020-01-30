|
Peacefully at Northridge Long Term Care in Oakville. A vibrant member of our community for 60 years. Jock was a lifetime minor hockey and lacrosse volunteer. He was a respected boss at the refinery and friend to many others. A celebration of life will be held at Monaghan's Sports Pub, 1289 Marlborough Court, Oakville on Sunday February 9, 2020 from 3-5 pm. Bring your favourite Jock memories and photos to share. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020