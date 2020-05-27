Our dear father, known locally as Peter the Barber for over 40 yrs, fell asleep peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at age 88. Beloved husband of late wife Hilde. Devoted father to Heidi (Ron) Annette (Horst) Eileen (Don) John (Elizabeth) Natanja (Dave) Timothy -predeceased- (Heather). His cherished children and grandchildren, many dear friends and loyal customers will never forget his contagious zest for life, a special fondness for travel, music, dancing, gardening and the family cottage. His life was lived in loyalty to his God Jehovah. He will forever remain the heartbeat of our family. A Zoom memorial service will be held June 6/20. Please request details at pschirmer515@gmail.com



