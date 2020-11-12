It is with deep sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Johannes "John" Theodorus Meeussen on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in his 66th year after a brief yet brave struggle with cancer. John was born in Mook (Limburg), The Netherlands and at the age of four he set sail for Canada with his parents, sister and brother, settling in Oakville where John remained for the rest of his life. John loved Canada but never forgot his Dutch roots and felt a strong connection with family in The Netherlands. John was hardworking, generous and kind, always ready to help others and to cheer them on! Although John never married, he was deeply loved like a second father and favourite uncle to his sister Annie (Ted Smith), brother Ted (Cathy), sister Nelly (Grant Mitchener) and brother Garry (Kelly). Cherished uncle of Lindsay (Alan), Colin (Jill), Amy, Janelle, Evan, Alex (Joshua), and Mikayla. John is predeceased by his father Gerardus Meeussen (2001) and is survived by his "Lieve Moeder" Mathilda Meeussen whom he cared for exceptionally, especially when Dad passed away. We surely can't miss acknowledging the many dozens of outstanding cousins and friends who called and visited the hospital sharing stories, memories and tearful goodbyes - allowing John to benefit from attending his own "memorial service." Who knew that so many big grown men and sweet ladies could cry so much? Thank you for your outpouring of love and support for John. He was truly humbled. We will cherish the memories shared, John. A very special thank you to the outstanding doctors, nurses and supporting staff at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their care. Visitation was held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, Oakville. A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Saint Matthew Roman Catholic Church, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by John's family. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com