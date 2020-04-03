|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Andrew Lougheed on March 24, 2020, at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. He was a long-term resident of Oakville in his 82nd year of life and had some ongoing health issues in recent years. John was born November 6, 1937, in the town of Orangeville, Ontario, the second youngest of ten born to Parents Russell and Pearl Lougheed in the farming community of Monticello Ontario. John was very much loved by his family and is survived by his eldest son Gary Lougheed of Oakville, his only daughter Dianne Lougheed Scott and husband Don Scott plus their son Nolan all of Waterloo, Ontario. As well his youngest son John Jr and wife Anne Mannethu plus their daughter Rachel all of Burlington, Ontario. As a young man John moved to the small but growing Oakville in the mid 1950's where he began a career spanning forty plus years working for Maris Transport and then Auto Haulaway, until his retirement on June 30, 1995. John was not one to sit at home so shortly after he embarked on a second career working at Erin Dodge as a shuttle bus driver. Then later on an opportunity came where he accepted the same position for Oak-Land Lincoln Ford. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Halton News on Apr. 3, 2020